Great honor to attract companies in restoration of Karabakh - MUSIAD Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

By Trend

Head of Azerbaijan’s representative office of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) Rashad Jabirli became a guest of Trend News Agency’s "Actual with Sahil Karimli" author's video project.

Jabirli spoke about the results of the International Business Forum (IBF) held in Baku a few months ago, as well as the desire of foreign businessmen to invest in Azerbaijan, especially in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, and the work being carried out in this sphere.

The head of Azerbaijan’s representative office said that IBF was established by MUSIAD in 1996.

“This forum is held annually and the decision of holding this forum in Azerbaijan was made after its victory in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war,” Jabirli added.

“The forum organized and supported by the Ministry of Economy and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was successfully held in November 2021,” the head of Azerbaijan’s representative office said.

Jabirli also said that from the first day MUSIAD-Azerbaijan's priority is to attract businessmen and investors from Turkey and other countries to Azerbaijan.

The head of Azerbaijan’s representative office stressed that this was the purpose of the IBF held in Azerbaijan.

“More than 500 investors and businessmen from 32 countries, including Turkey, visited Azerbaijan and viewed the favorable investment opportunities,” Jabirli said. “We are also accepting the requests received after the forum.”

“As is known, investing is a process that requires time,” the head of Azerbaijan’s representative office said. “During this process, certain research must be carried out. The motto of IBF is “Invest in the pearl of Asia - Azerbaijan, inform businessmen about the possibilities of entering the CIS market with a 320 million population and provide them with this opportunity”.

Jabirli said that MUSIAD-Azerbaijan is proud of attracting companies to the restoration of Karabakh, investments in this sphere.

“At the first stage, the companies, willing to participate mainly in the construction sector, appealed to us,” the head of Azerbaijan’s representative office said. “We pay special attention to investments to create new jobs in the liberated territories.”

“During IBF, we determined several spheres, such as agriculture, tourism, construction, healthcare and in particular, our task is to attract the companies operating in these spheres to Azerbaijan,” Jabirli said.

The head of Azerbaijan’s representative office said that the Turkish companies are involved in the construction process in the Karabakh region and applications from other companies are still being received.

“Another goal is to create the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint ventures, assess the possibility of their entering the CIS market,” Jabirli said. “MUSIAD-Azerbaijan will continue its activity in this sphere.”

Trend presents this interview for readers:



