Azerbaijan, Bahrain discuss cooperation, post-war region

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani have discussed prospects of cooperation and post-war rehabilitation in liberated lands, the ministry reported on March 29.

The parties expressed their satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two nations and discussed prospects of bilateral relations during the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 8th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue in Germany.

The ministers discussed cooperation within international organizations as well as the importance of expanding joint work in the political, economic, energy, and cultural domains.

Bahrain's support for Azerbaijan's position in international forums, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was greatly appreciated in this regard.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the post-conflict situation in the region, including reconstruction and reintegration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

It was emphasized that consultations and political dialogue between the foreign ministries as well as the two countries play an important role in terms of sharing perspectives on various areas of cooperation and debating agenda items.

Government officials also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain were established on November 6, 1996.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bahrain amounted to $778,470 in 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $292,620 in the first two months of 2022.