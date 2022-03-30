Russia continues its efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - MFA

By Trend

Russia continues its efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Russia's position regarding the recent incidents in the service area of the Russian peacekeepers is reflected in the statement dated March 26. We urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure strict compliance with the trilateral agreements as of November 10, 2020 on a complete ceasefire and cessation of all military activities in the Karabakh conflict," she said.

According to her, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the command of Russian peacekeepers are taking vigorous actions to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, the peacekeepers act strictly in accordance with the provisions of the above-mentioned statement of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

"The Foreign Ministry of Russia is in constant contact with representatives of Baku and Yerevan. Up-to-date information on the operational situation in the region is also published daily in the bulletins of the Defense Ministry," she said.

"We pursue our efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the existing agreements between the leaders of the three countries, as well as at delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and unblocking economic-transport links in the region. We will actively contribute to the conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan," Zakharova stated.