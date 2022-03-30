Armenian diaspora to lose importance as geopolitical pressure instrument - political expert

By Trend

Armenian Diaspora organizations, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) are already losing their importance as an instrument of geopolitical pressure, political expert Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend.

“The Biden administration called on the US Congress to provide $24 million for Armenia in the White House's Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal and this is $21 million less than the amount allocated by Congress a few weeks ago and approved by the President for the fiscal year 2022,” Mirzabeyli said.

“The main cause is even more clear demonstration by Armenia of its anti-humanistic nature against the backdrop of the events taking place in the world, the lack of its contribution to the issues of peace and security, which are vitally important for the South Caucasus, the post-Soviet space and the world as a whole, its position not as a subject of an independent right, but as an outpost,” he noted.

"Another important reason is the realities that have developed after the Second Karabakh War, the fact that both Azerbaijan and Turkey play a regulatory role in the processes taking place in the region and the world, acting as countries aware of their global responsibility, they remain committed to their obligations and undoubtedly contribute to ensuring peace and security, as opposed to Armenia,” the political expert added.

The steps were taken by Azerbaijan to achieve sustainable peace in the region, the position of official Ankara in the direction of normalizing Turkish-Armenian relations are also very important, he emphasized.

Aid provided by the US and other countries has been embezzled in Armenia and organizations such as ANCA have cooperated in these matters with war criminals who have led Armenia for many years, as can be seen from the numerous criminal cases opened during many years in Armenia.

The fact that ANCA asked the White House and Congress to allocate $50 million to Karabakh Armenians to help "settle more than 100,000 Armenian refugees from the region" also indicates an intention to embezzle these funds.

The US, as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, has been dealing with issues related to the already ended Karabakh conflict for many years and is well aware of the number of ethnic Armenians in those territories, also the number of Armenians who have moved to Armenia. Washington no longer believes in the fake tears of Armenians as you can see," the expert noted.



