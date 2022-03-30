Special rep: Austrian businessmen consider new Karabakh realities

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Austrian businessmen have got acquainted with Karabakh realities, presidential special representative Emin Huseynov has said.

Huseynov, who is the president's special representative on the liberated territories (except for Shusha) included in the Karabakh economic region, made the remarks on his Twitter page.

"Today, I attended a business lunch for Austrian businessmen in Vienna, organized by the embassy of Azerbaijan to Austria. Prospects for cooperation were discussed and the realities of Karabakh were introduced at the meeting," he wrote on March 29.

Armenia's 30-year aggression and illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories caused irreparable damages to the latter's cultural heritage, which includes thousands of cultural values, including monuments of the world and national importance, mosques, temples, mausoleums, museums, art galleries, sites of archaeological excavations, libraries and rare manuscripts.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.