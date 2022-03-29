Baku urges Yerevan to take concrete steps for signing peace treaty

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Baku has stated that Armenia should take concrete steps toward signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said this in a statement on March 29 in response to the Armenian Security Council’s statement dated March 28, 2022, which proposed to immediately begin negotiations on a comprehensive peace treaty.

If the Armenian side regards the issue of a peace treaty as a serious step, it is time to move on to concrete actions. Azerbaijan, for its part, is ready for this," the ministry stressed.

It stated that Armenia's failure to meet its obligations under the trilateral statement (signed on November 10, 2020) is the direct cause of the region's escalation.

Armenia's violation of the trilateral declaration's provisions raises tensions in the region and undermines peace-building efforts, the ministry said.

“Regarding the introduction of international deterrence mechanisms, we would like to draw the attention of the Armenian leadership to the fact that humanity has not yet thought of a better means of international deterrence than international law,” the statement underlined.

It emphasized that a state like Armenia, which grossly violates international law cannot talk about the mechanism of international deterrence.

“If the members of the Armenian Security Council still do not know what the best means of international deterrence is, then we are repeating the fundamental principles of international law, including the principles of state sovereignty and respect for international borders, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and compliance with international obligations for them,” the ministry emphasized.

Azerbaijan suggested signing a comprehensive peace deal with Armenia at the highest level a year ago, and a month ago, it articulated the particular principles on which the agreement should be based, the statement added.