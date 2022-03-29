Security chief: Azerbaijan to thwart all anti-national threats

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

State Security Service Chief Col-Gen Ali Nagiyev has stated that Azerbaijan will thwart all threats to its national interests, the service has reported.

He made the remarks at an event to mark the 103 anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan’s security agencies.

“All threats and attempts against the national interests of the country will be resolutely prevented by the personnel of the State Security Service under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and lasting stability and peace will be ensured in the country,” Nagiyev stressed.

He asserted that no force will be able to sway Azerbaijan from its chosen path.

The service's chief thanked Azerbaijan's president for his attention and care in strengthening social protection and improving the living conditions of State Security Service employees.

Nagiyev stressed that the state's security is reliably ensured as a result of Ilham Aliyev's successful domestic and foreign policy.

In terms of the security agencies' future tasks, he stated that appropriate measures are being taken to prevent terrorist, sabotage, and intelligence-disruptive activities directed against Azerbaijan by certain foreign circles and enemy forces.

Nagiyev recalled late national leader Heydar Aliyev's invaluable contributions to security agencies over a 25-year period. He added that Heydar Aliyev had established a professional school in the history of Azerbaijan's special services and never spared their attention and care.

He congratulated the security agencies' employees and veterans on their professional holiday.

In his remarks at the event, MP Arzu Nagiyev, a veteran of the security agencies, congratulated the security officers on this historic day and wished them success in their difficult and honorable service.

The speaker took a trip back in time to discuss the formation of special services, emphasizing the importance of these bodies in the history of Azerbaijan's statehood.

Furthermore, in accordance with the presidential order, the state awards were presented to employees of the State Security Service.

Then, a documentary titled "Invisible Heroes" was screened, produced by Public Television in collaboration with the Culture Ministry and "Azerbaijanfilm" and dedicated to the contribution of security service employees to the historic victory in the 44-day war.

The event was followed by a concert program at the service's Cultural Center.

Prior to the event, Nagiyev and members of the Service's board of directors laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors.

They also paid a visit to the Alley of Martyrs, which commemorates those who gave their lives in Azerbaijan's struggle for independence and territorial integrity.