Army's artillery units hold firing drills

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Artillery units of the Azerbaijani army’s land forces have conducted fire drills, the Defence Ministry reported on March 29.

The drills were conducted under the 2022 combat training plan, the report added.

“During the exercises conducted to improve the practical skills of the personnel, the artillery units took up firing positions in designated places,” the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, during the drills, the tasks of bringing artillery vehicles to combat readiness and fire control in cooperation with various types of troops were worked out, as well as the efficiency of decision-making by the command staff was increased.

The ministry added that the units successfully fulfilled their tasks, destroying objects of an imaginary enemy with exact fire.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.



