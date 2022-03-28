  • 28 March 2022 [17:15]
    Police seize abandoned munitions in liberated Tartar
  • 28 March 2022 [16:34]
    President, first lady sign obituary on Azerbaijani ex-president's death
  • 28 March 2022 [16:26]
    President approves "Regulations on State Commission for International Humanitarian Aid"
  • 28 March 2022 [16:19]
    Azerbaijan changes law on armed forces following presidential order
  • 28 March 2022 [15:48]
    Paradoxical West-Russia solidarity over Karabakh in light of Ukraine agenda
  • 28 March 2022 [14:30]
    Defence chief orders to keep high level of combat readiness
  • 28 March 2022 [14:21]
    Aliyev opens Citizen Reception Center under Presidential Administration [UPDATE]
  • 28 March 2022 [13:59]
    Azerbaijan to mark 30th anniversary of National Olympic Committee
  • 28 March 2022 [11:33]
    Azerbaijan to supply gas to Khankandi, nearby settlements

    • Most Popular