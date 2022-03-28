Azerbaijan changes law on armed forces following presidential order

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On Changes to the Law "On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the law, the words "peaceful period, periods of real threat, mobilization and military period (armed conflict) of the armed forces" are replaced by the words "peaceful and military periods (armed conflict) for the Azerbaijani army and other armed formations separately for each", the word "need" is replaced by the word "provision" in Article 9.6 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (Collection of Legislative Acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2018, No. 1, Article 23).