Police seize abandoned munitions in liberated Tartar

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Police have seized an Armenian-left weapon and munitions in liberated Tartar, Azertag reported on March 28, citing the Interior Ministry press service.

One submachine gun, two submachine gun magazines and 46 cartridges were discovered as a result of an operation conducted by the Tartar region police department in the region's Sugovushan settlement liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.

The munitions were handed over to the relevant authorities. Intensive measures are being taken together with the relevant agencies to clear the liberated territories of mines and other explosive devices and to collect weapons from abandoned military positions on the liberated territories, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.