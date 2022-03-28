Azerbaijani flag hoisted in newly-liberated village [PHOTOS]

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani servicemen have hoisted the flag of Azerbaijan in Khojaly region's Farrukh village cleared of the illegal Armenian armed formations on March 27, local news sources have reported.

The relevant video footage and a photo of Pirlar village, made from the Azerbaijani army positions in Farrukh, have also been circulated.

Baku earlier dismissed as inaccurate the Russian Defence Ministry statement on the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Farrukh village.

In a statement published on March 27, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said: "The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry regretfully informs that some points of the statement of the Russian Defence Ministry dated March 27, 2022, do not reflect the reality. There have been no changes in the positions of the Azerbaijan army in Farrukh village and on the surrounding high grounds, which are part of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

The information about the retreat of the Azerbaijan army units from these positions does not reflect the reality. The Azerbaijan army completely controls the operational situation."

The ministry also rejected the Russian ministry's claims alleging the Azerbaijani truce violation and the case of injury among the Azerbaijani servicemen. It once again recalled the Russian Defence Ministry that there is no administrative-territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" on the Azerbaijani territory.

"The use of the expression 'Nagorno-Karabakh' in the statements of the Russian Defence Ministry dated March 26 and 27 is disrespectful to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is recognized and accepted by the international community, including the Russian Federation," the statement added.

It should be noted Farrukh enters the administrative area of Pirlar village in Khojaly region located 16 km of Asgaran settlement and 32 km of Khankandi.

The Azerbaijani armed forces regained full control over the village, clearing it from illegal Armenian armed groups, who had to leave Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories in Karabakh under the ceasefire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10, 2020.



