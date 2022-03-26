President Ilham Aliyev congratulates EC President Charles Michel

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the European Council Charles Michel, Azertag reported on March 26.

Dear Mr. Michel,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of the European Council.

The relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union are developing successfully. I remember with great pleasure the discussions we held during your visit to Azerbaijan last year and the meeting we held in Brussels.

I highly appreciate your personal contribution to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, ensuring lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region and the establishment of transport and communication links.

We appreciate the intention of the European Union to support humanitarian projects aimed at demining our liberated territories.

There is an active dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union in energy, security, transport and other areas.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, especially in the field of energy, is of a strategic nature, and the Eighth meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in Baku in February this year ushered new opportunities for our future joint activities in the energy sector.

I do hope that the negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union will be completed soon, and our cooperation will enter a qualitatively new stage with the signing of this important document.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and comprehensively develop our cooperation.

I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your responsible activities.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 March 2022