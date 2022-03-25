Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of leaders who know Russia best – Turkish president

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of the leaders who know Russia best, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said to reporters who accompanied him during his visit to Belgium’s Brussels, Trend reports via TRT Haber agency.

"Russia and Ukraine became our main topic of discussion during the one-day visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey. President Ilham Aliyev is one of the leaders who knows Russia well. Everyone knows his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Ilham Aliyev is one of the best analysts of this war. We had the opportunity to talk to him about this openly and clearly," Erdogan said.