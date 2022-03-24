OIC adopts resolution on destruction of monuments in liberated territories

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has adopted a resolution on "Destruction of cultural and historical monuments related to Islamic culture in the territory of Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's aggression".

The resolution strongly condemns the destruction, looting, theft, illegal transfer or appropriation of Islamic historical and cultural monuments and shrines in the territories of Azerbaijan during the period of occupation, and also acts of vandalism against these objects, Armenia's insult to mosques located in the newly liberated territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry repored.

It confirms the right of Azerbaijan to demand compensation for the damage caused to it and the obligation of Armenia to pay this compensation.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10, 2020, by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

Notably, the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took place in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 22-23.

The session on the topic "Building a partnership for unity, justice and development"addresed many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Ash-Sharif and the dangerous developments since the last CFM in Niamey 2020.

The event also discussed several political files, most notably the developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.