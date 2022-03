By Trend

Bulgaria's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Novruz holiday, Trend reports citing his Twitter post.

"Dear Azerbaijani friends, I wish you and your loved ones a healthy and happy Novruz. I hope this Novruz gives you and your loves ones load of love and warmth. I wish each of you spring mood health and hapiness. Happy Novruz!".