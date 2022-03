By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry thanked OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde for congratulations on Novruz holiday, the publication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter said, Trend reports.

"Thank you, dear Ann Linde," noted in the publication.

Yesterday, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Anne Linde shared a publication in Azerbaijani in connection with the Novruz holiday.