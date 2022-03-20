First rowing training session officially opened in Sugovushan

The first rowing training session organized by the Azerbaijan Rowing and Canoe Federation in Sugovushan settlement, Tartar region has been officially opened.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The president of the Azerbaijan Rowing and Canoe Federation, Vugar Ahmadov, informed the President and the First Lady on the Federation's future plans. A video was shown.

It was noted that rowing has been practiced in Azerbaijan since the 1930s and then became one of the traditional sports. Thanks to the attention of national leader Heydar Aliyev, there were 11 rowing clubs in Azerbaijan. Although the base in Mingachevir was neglected in the first years of independence, in 2010 it was brought up to the highest standards by an Order of the President. At present, the main goal is to expand the geography of rowing in the country and attract young people to this sport.

The President and the First Lady were informed about the boats used in rowing competitions. It was noted that there were three main types of rowing – academic, kayaking and canoeing. In academic rowing, athletes compete in one-, two-, four- and eight-person boats. Racers move the boat backwards. The boat is moved synchronously by hand, foot and body force.

After the President of Azerbaijan pressed the button announcing the official opening of the training session, the banner with the inscription “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” unveiled on the metal structure on the opposite side. A total of 7,000 balloons were released into the sky and the athletes began the training process.

The President and the First Lady watched the training process and the flag show.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a keepsake and presented it to the Azerbaijan Rowing and Canoe Federation.

The visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Sugovushan settlement was marked by the organization of the first sporting event in the liberated territories.







