MP: France supports Armenian separatism, but declares war on separatism within country

France declares war on separatism within the country, while it supports Armenian separatism, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend.

"Unfortunately, today many countries that declare themselves heralds of democracy, including France, are pursuing double standards - supporting Armenian separatism and fighting against separatism at home in the meantime," he said.

Nasirov stressed that as long as double standards prevail in separatism, the possibilities for overcoming this problem in the world would stay limited.

"How is it possible to support separatism in one case and condemn it in another, when the Corsicans in France demand fair independence for themselves? This is a clear example of double standards, and we have seen it a lot in French policy," the deputy noted.

He added that both chambers of the French Parliament adopted resolutions supporting separatism in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

"And now, when a similar situation is happening in France, this is considered unacceptable. What kind of principle of international law is this?! What the double standard and selective approach is it?" Nasirov asked.