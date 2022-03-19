Azerbaijan presents postage stamp commemorating partnership with UN in Shusha

By Trend





Presentation of a postage stamp dedicated to the 30th anniversary of partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN took place in Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

The postage stamp was presented at the meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the country's membership in the UN.

At first the participants of the meeting arrived by plane at the Fuzuli International Airport, and after getting acquainted with it, they went to Shusha on the Victory Road [symbolizing a path used by Azerbaijani army to reach and liberate the city].

The main purpose of the Shusha meeting is to establish a favorable platform for reviewing the path of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership towards the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as discussing Azerbaijan's new priorities and opportunities in post-pandemic and post-conflict realities.

Discussions at the meeting will be held on two panels.

At the first panel current challenges and opportunities in the field of the Sustainable Development Goals in the post-conflict period will be considered, exchange of views on issues such as ensuring safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories, using the potential of "green energy", humanitarian activities, cleaning up territories from mines, will be assessed.

During the second panel, such issues as the state of the world after the COVID-19 pandemic, post-pandemic realities, assessing opportunities to reduce the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on the global environment, and Azerbaijan's global initiatives in this area will be discussed.

Among the participants of the meeting are the officials of Azerbaijan, the UN resident coordinator, the leadership of the structures of the world organization in our country.