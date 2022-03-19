Azerbaijan calls on UN organizations to be more actively involved in reconstruction of liberated lands

By Trend





Azerbaijan calls on the UN organizations to be more actively involved in the reconstruction of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Assistant of the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters at an event in Shusha city dedicated to the 30th anniversary of partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN, Trend reports.

"Fruitful discussions were held," Hajiyev added. "The government is involved in reconstruction work, but at the same time it needs active support of international community."

In turn, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan appreciates the support for the restoration of its territories affected as a result of the Karabakh conflict and calls for active participation in this sphere.

"Azerbaijan supports sustainable development goals at the global level," Bayramov said.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said that the UN highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s contribution and initiatives.

"We will continue working actively with Azerbaijan in the future," Andreeva said.