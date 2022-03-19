Azerbaijani deputy FM visits Germany

By Trend





Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov visited Germany on March 17, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Khalafov held the meetings with the Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia at the German Federal Foreign Office Matthias Luttenberg and Deputy Head of Department for Foreign and Security Policy at the German Federal Chancellery Christian Aulbach.

The views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, the ongoing processes in the international arena and in the region were exchanged at the meetings.

Touching upon the fact that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries will be marked this year, the sides expressed gratification with the high level of bilateral relations. The hope was expressed that the intensive political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Germany will continue at the new German government.

The development of economic ties, Germany’s active participation in the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, and the intensification of cooperation in the energy sector were also discussed. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the EU and plays an important role in the energy security of Europe.

The deputy minister informed about the new realities which appeared after the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and the signing of tripartite statements, the possibilities for achieving sustainable peace in the region and Azerbaijan's position on the issue of normalizing the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including the issues of regional and international security, as well as the situation in Ukraine.