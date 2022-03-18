No other alternative for Armenia but to accept Azerbaijan’s proposals - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate [VIDEO]

By Trend

The beginning of peace negotiations was one of Azerbaijan’s main priorities after the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, Head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate Rufiz Hafizoglu said during the "Esas mesele" (Main issue) show on AzTV channel, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan proposed Armenia to start the peace negotiations," Hafizoglu said. “However, Armenia is not ready for peace which can be observed today.”

“A rally has been recently held in Yerevan in front of the Foreign Ministry," the head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate stressed. "Rally participants demanded not to hold the peace talks with Azerbaijan and there are several reasons.”

Hafizoglu added that Azerbaijan gained a fair victory and Turkey also plays an important role here.

“Azerbaijan has the traditions of statehood as opposed to Armenia,” Hafizoglu added. “Armenia does not have other alternatives but to accept Azerbaijan’s proposals."