Azerbaijan, EU mull regional issues, energy, cyber security

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora have discussed regional issues, energy and cyber security.

"I am thankful to Enrique Mora Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service for fruitful exchange on regional issues, energy/cyber security, combating drug trafficking, illegal migration, etc," Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter page.

The discussion was held during the third round of the Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue in Baku.

The EU and Azerbaijan have cooperation in different fields of economy.

It should be noted that the EU invested over $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy from 2012 to 2021. Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the EU amounted to $9.3 billion last year, which is 38 percent of the country’s foreign trade. The Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan was opened in Baku in February 2008.

Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on December 31, 2020.

A joint statement on energy cooperation with the EU had been signed more than ten years ago. The EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation had reached a new level and is still ongoing within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor. The EU places a high value on energy supply diversification, and the Southern Gas Corridor is particularly important in this regard. In 2021, European countries purchased 8.2 billion cubic meters of gas, with an increase in volume expected in the coming years.