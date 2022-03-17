Azerbaijan evacuates 184 more citizens from Romania

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Due to the situation in Ukraine, another 184 Azerbaijani citizens, including 16 children, have been evacuated from the Romanian city of Iasi to their homeland.

Citizens evacuated to their homeland thanked the head of state for his attention and care.

First of all, women, children, the elderly, and people with health problems are evacuated.

So far, approximately 10,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine, according to the State Migration Service.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijani citizens are still being evacuated via charter flights and buses across neighboring countries' territories.

Azerbaijani citizens who have left Ukraine can contact Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions to return home.

It was noted that in connection with special cases, Azerbaijani citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv by phone: (+38057) 7000531 and by email: [email protected]

Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky earlier thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government, and all the Azerbaijani people for providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid at "such a critical and difficult time for Ukraine".

"Azerbaijan provides the necessary needs - medicines, medical equipment, food. This is what Azerbaijan and Ukraine have demonstrated for many years. We are not just strategic partners, we are friends," Kanevsky said.