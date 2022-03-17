Army holds regular warrant officer training courses [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army is conducting regular warrant officer training courses, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Under the training plan, the participants carried out shooting exercises at the Training-Educational Center of the Armed Forces, the report added.

Prior to the shooting, training sessions were undertaken to increase the cadets' theoretical understanding.

The tactical and technical characteristics of weapons, as well as the regulations of their usage, the fundamentals of marking and shooting, and safety standards, were also explained.

The shooting drills, which took place in the open field, sought to improve cadets' practical talents, such as their ability to identify targets quickly and destroy them with precise fire while adhering to the principles of correct marking.

The cadets successfully completed all of the tasks assigned to them during the shooting exercises, the report added.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.