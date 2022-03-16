Azerbaijan considers issue of compatriots on border with Russia's Dagestan - PM

By Trend

Azerbaijan's land borders are still closed, special quarantine regime restrictions have been relaxed, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet disappeared, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' report on activities in 2021 at the plenary session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

He noted that Russia will reopen its airspace for Azerbaijan on March 21, 2022.

"The issue concerning our compatriots on the border with Russia's Dagestan Republic is also the focus of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. However, there is no final decision on this issue yet," he added.