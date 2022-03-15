Aliyev, Blinken eye Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization, regional security

On March 15, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azertag has reported.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the issues related to the post-conflict period in the South Caucasus region, including the process of normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

They also discussed the regional security issues during the telephone conversation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.