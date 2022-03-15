Baku condemns terrorist attack on Riyadh oil refinery

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the terrorist attack on an oil refinery in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account on March 14, the ministry said: “We condemn a recent drone attack on an oil refinery in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Azerbaijan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Azerbaijan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia in its measures to maintain security, stability, and territorial integrity of the country.”

On March 11, Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for a drone strike on a refinery in Riyadh. Saudi official media stated that the attack had no effect on the petroleum supply.

Three Samad-3 drones were used by the Houthi movement to attack a Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh, according to its military spokesperson Yahya Sarea. Aramco facilities in the Saudi towns of Jizan and Abha were also targeted with six Samad-1 drones.

According to Saudi state news agency SPA, the attack sparked a small fire in Riyadh that was quickly put out and caused no injuries or fatalities.

Yemen's Houthis, who have been fighting a coalition led by Riyadh for seven years, have launched repeated missile and drone attacks on the world's biggest oil exporter.