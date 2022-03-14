Foreign journalists visit liberated Aghdam

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A delegation of foreign journalists has begun their visit to Aghdam, Azerbaijan.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation organized the trip (OIC).

The delegation first visited Karabakh ruler Panahali Khan's Imarat complex. They also visited the Aghdam Bread Museum, the Aghdam Juma Mosque, and the Aghdam Drama Theater ruins.

As part of the visit, the journalists will further get acquainted with the reconstructive work carried out in Aghdam.

The delegation includes Ibrahim Tariq Alqais of Ar-Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Mansour Shaker Mansour Mohammed Ahmed Alsetri of Al-Ayyam (Bahrain), Unnikrishnan Puravangara of The Daily Tribune Bahrain News (Bahrain), Ashraf Abdulmonim Ahmed Aboarafe of Al-Diplomasi (Egypt), Mats Muhi Abdulhamid Obada Friendship newspaper (Iraq), Sheikh Saleh of Mauritania News Agency (Mauritania), Khalid El Harraq of Western Arab News Agency (Kingdom of Morocco), and two representatives from Associations of Journalists of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Foreign journalists visited Fuzuli and Shusha before arriving in Aghdam.

Armenian forces occupied Aghdam in 1993 during the first Karabakh war. Azerbaijan reclaimed control of the region following a trilateral ceasefire agreement signed on November 10, 2020, which ended the 44-day second Karabakh war.

According to the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares, and gardens will be created on a 2,450-hectare area around the city. The city's smart social infrastructure will be established, and 15 schools and kindergartens will be built.

Initially, a big forest park stretching 125 hectares will be laid out in Aghdam. The Aghdam Canal, which is being restored, will pass through the city and water will drain into the lake that will be created here.

Aghdam's Industrial Park is already under construction as part of the general plan. It will be divided into social and technical zones, with food, light industry, services, and large industrial enterprises. In the Industry Park, bases for the sale of building materials and a vehicle park will be established.

It is planned to establish enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, wine and feed production, fertilizer production and processing, agricultural product packing, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Because of its strategic and geographical location, Aghdam has the potential to become an industrial center for the Karabakh region.