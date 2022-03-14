Azerbaijan's victory is example for Islamic world - Chairman of Azerbaijani-Iraq Friendship Society

By Trend

We traveled around the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. We are very impressed, the cemetery of Azerbaijanis and the holy places destroyed during occupation of these lands by Armenia left a great impression on us, Chairman of the Azerbaijani-Iraqi Friendship Society Abdulhamid Obada told Trend.

"The iron fist crashed on the Armenian head. And we are very proud that Azerbaijan returned the lands, Azerbaijan defeated the enemy. This is an example for our Islamic world, for all of us," Obada said.

A visit of foreign journalists to Aghdam was organized today.