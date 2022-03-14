Baku, Ankara seek regional peace, prosperity

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that Azerbaijan and Turkey seek peace and prosperity in the region, Trend has reported.

Bayramov made the remark in an interview to the Turkish Anadolu Agency while attending the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey, the report added.

"Baku has fully supported the position of Ankara, which is yet another evidence that both Azerbaijan and Turkey are aimed at lasting peace in the region. Of course, as in all other issues, Baku and Ankara closely coordinate their actions, consult. The coordination of the policy of Azerbaijan and Turkey is not directed against Armenia or a third country. Our goal is to achieve positive results for the entire region, including Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia," Bayramov stressed.

For many years, the occupation of Azerbaijani territory remained the fundamental hurdle in ties between Baku and Yerevan, Bayramov reminded.

He added that following the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan has offered Armenia multiple options to improve relations between the two countries.

Moreover, Turkey also has proposed mending relations with Armenia.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown sincere desire to improve relations with Armenia, Bayramov emphasized.

Commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Ankara (March 10), Bayramov underlined that the leaders addressed bilateral and regional issues, the situation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, the Zangazur corridor, and different aspects of the future cooperation.

Furthermore, Bayramov underlined how Azerbaijan might contribute to Europe's energy security and at what stage the discussions with the European Union are. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is an important energy partner for the EU.

According to Bayramov, the EU's interest in Azerbaijan in supplying European nations' gas demands has grown in the recent year and the process is underway.