It would be illogical to reject Azerbaijan's proposals to normalize relations with Armenia - Azerbaijani FM

By Trend

It would be extremely illogical to reject Azerbaijan's proposals to normalize relations with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Saturday, Trend reports.

"We presented the main principles of the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate relations. We believe that it would be extremely illogical to reject these proposals. We will wait for the answer of the Armenian side. It has been almost a year since we put forward the proposal for a peace agreement and there has been no response. However, after we proposed the second document, a representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry yesterday announced the country's plans to apply to international mediators to start negotiations in connection with a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In a certain sense, this was Armenia's response to the second proposal," Bayramov said.



