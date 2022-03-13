Azerbaijani FM talks strategic partnership with EU High Representative

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, within the framework of participation in the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, also the strategic energy partnership.

The importance of completing negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU also emphasized.

Bayramov and Borrell discussed the situation in Ukraine and the provision of humanitarian assistance to this country.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed Borrell about the situation in the South Caucasus, the implementation of the trilateral statements on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and reconstruction work carried out on these territories.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.