Members of Association of Journalists of OIC member states visit Fuzuli

By Trend

Members of the Association of Journalists of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states visited Fuzuli, Trend reports citing Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha) included in the Karabakh economic region post on Twitter.

"Members of the Association of Journalists of the OIC member states visited Fuzuli. During the visit, the guests were shown the monuments destroyed during the occupation and were informed about future development plan", Huseynov twitted.



