President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Pope Francis

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis, Azertag reported on March 12.

Your Holiness,

It is on the occasion of your Election Anniversary that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, all your fellow coreligionists.

We attach particular significance to the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See that celebrate this year the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. We are delighted by genuine dialogue and mutual understanding at the highest level, forged throughout the years, between the Holy See and Azerbaijan committed to its centuries-long traditions of tolerance and multicultural values.

I highly value your personal contribution to solidifying these ties and express my gratitude for your recognition of Azerbaijan’s leading role in promoting constructive interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

Preservation of religious and moral diversity, including protecting Christian religious heritage, is among our state policies’ primary directions. In this regard, our country’s Catholic community enjoys extensive attention and care. In the meantime, the projects carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Vatican serve as a vivid example of the importance our country attaches to the protection of world cultural heritage.

I believe we will continue our joint efforts to advance successfully the mutual engagement and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See to advocate universal values and ensure inter-civilizational understanding.

On this memorable day, I wish you robust health and success in your supreme moral mission pursuing a triumph of humanism ideals.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan