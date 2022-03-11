Baku could be ideal place for talks between Russia and Ukraine - Kyrgyz politician

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Baku city could be an ideal place for negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Kyrgyz politician Djoomart Otorbaev said in an interview with Trend.

“The Russian proverb says "A bad peace is better than a good war" so the sides should start an intensive dialogue to stop hostilities,” Otorbaev said. “Many organizations, including Azerbaijan’s Nizami Ganjavi International Center, express such an opinion. I fully support this opinion. It is necessary to deal with the issues related to the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed, start a dialogue.”

The politician thinks that Azerbaijan must take the position of a moderator.

“I remember that while discussing the topic related to the venue for holding the negotiations, Baku was considered and is still considered as an ideal place thanks to the reasonable and sensible policy of the Azerbaijani leadership, understanding of the situation by the leadership,” Otorbaev added.

The politician added that this is the only correct position.

“The same position was taken by, for example, the Central Asian countries, which call for launching the real negotiations,” Otorbaev said. “This is the only way to start restoring trust, which is missing now. Azerbaijan’s multi-vector policy gives rise to the conclusions. Azerbaijan is located in a very difficult geographical region, but finds mechanisms, common ground for holding the reasonable discussions.”

The politician said that all this is being done to improve the lives of the country's citizens for the country to continue to move towards a successful future, development, coexistence, cooperation.