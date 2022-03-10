First VP, UK premier's trade envoy mull expansion of ties

F?rst Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, Azertag reported on March 10.

Prior to the meeting, they posed together for photos.

The sides hailed the fact that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the UK.

Then they discussed the issues related to the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries in a number of areas.



