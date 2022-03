By Trend

As of the morning of March 5, 1,111 Azerbaijani citizens were delivered from Ukraine to their homeland by charter flights, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, so far, about 9,500 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine to neighboring countries.