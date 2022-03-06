MoD: Search for missing servicemen underway in Lachin

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has launched search operations to find two servicemen in liberated Lachin region, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The ministry stated that the Azerbaijani army’s active servicemen - soldiers Farid Mammadov and Firdovsi Abdullayev lost their way due to sudden changes in weather conditions and blizzard while changing their combat positions in Lachin region.

“Despite the unfavourable weather conditions in the highlands and difficult terrain, search operations were immediately launched to find our servicemen,” the ministry said.

Additional information on the results of search and rescue operations will be provided, the report added.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.