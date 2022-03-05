Economic relations between Azerbaijan, Turkey - at high level, FM says

By Trend

Economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are at a high level, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, issues of economic and energy cooperation have been discussed during the meeting held by the FMs.

"Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey increased by 12 percent and reached about $5 billion, but thanks to the existing potential, we’ll see even greater figures in the coming years," he added.