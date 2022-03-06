Border guards seize 15 kg of drugs, psychotropic pills

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The State Border Service has seized over 15 kg of drugs and 1,650 psychotropic pills in Azerbaijan's southern border, the service has reported.

The incident occurred in the service area of the State Border Service's Goytapa border detachment near Imishli region's Aranli village, the report added.

At about 0420 on March 4, the border guard apprehended two people attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

As a result of the inspection, some 15.9 kg of drugs (860 grams of opium, 15 kg of 10 grams of marijuana, 60 grams of heroin, 55 grams of methamphetamine), as well as 1,650 pregabalin pills were seized from Baku residents Nur Badalov (30) and Gulnar Huseynova (32).

The investigation is currently underway.

The State Border Service maintains border protection and search operations to ensure reliable border protection and combat drug trafficking.

After liberating its lands from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

After the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure the safety and restoration of order in the liberated lands. One of these measures is to halt the flow of drugs in the region that was previously controlled by Armenia's illegal regime in Karabakh.

Armenia used Karabakh and the surrounding seven regions for illegal activities such as arms and drug trafficking during its 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Despite the fact that Azerbaijan repeatedly raised the issue with international organizations, Armenia continued in the same vein, creating all of the necessary conditions for the illegal cultivation, production, and distribution of narcotic substances.