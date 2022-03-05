Nakhchivan garrison troops hold command drills

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army's Nakhchivan garrison troops have held command drills with command staff, the Defence Ministry on March 4.

The exercises were held at the Nakhchivan Emergencies Ministry's Civil Defence Regiment and the Special Risk Rescue Service.

“The main attention at the command training classes held in accordance with the Combat Coordination Plan of the Nakhchivan garrison troops for 2022 was paid to improving the officers’ skills in unit management and instilling a sense of self-confidence in a creative approach to organizing events,” the ministry said.

The exercises covered the tactical and technical features, rules of operation, maintenance and repair of fire trucks and fire-technical equipment, rescue boats and other methods, as well as the regulations for using the rescue diver team's diving equipment.

“During the classes, which were held on the prevention of accidents, detection and extinguishing of fires, protection and safe evacuation of military personnel, weapons, equipment, and property, the sequence, rules, and methods of search-and-rescue operations, emergency-rescue operations, and other urgent activities were practically demonstrated using the experience gained in international exercises,” the ministry highlighted.

Furthermore, during the exercises with the battalion, division commanders, and their deputies, the methodology for organizing tactical exercises was demonstrated, referring to the experience gained during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, and the importance of operational-tactical calculations in planning troop actions and making decisions was emphasized.

The participants were trained to defend themselves against fictitious enemy attacks and to carry out firing tasks while passing through minefields using modern tank equipment.

Moreover, during the training, issues such as military unit material-technical supply, evacuation of damaged equipment from the battlefield, and repair of damaged equipment were addressed. Officers were told to improve the combat readiness of their units.

It was highlighted that positive outcomes had been obtained and the established targets had been met during the training.



