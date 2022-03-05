UN reps visit Armenian-destroyed Aghdam city

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

A delegation led by the UN Program Executive Director for the Promotion of Sustainable Development of Human Settlements (UN-HABITAT) Maimunah Mohd Sharif has visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam city, Trend reported on March 4.

The delegation also saw the aftermath of Armenia's vandalism during the first Karabakh war, the report added.

The guest also familiarized themselves with the city's new master plan, Azerbaijani president’s special representative in the liberated land (except Shusha) Emin Huseynov said.

"We showed them clear evidence of urbicide in Aghdam. As it’s known, UN-HABITAT is an international organization dealing with the problems of urbanization and urban development in the 21st century. We also informed the delegation about the restoration work being carried out in Aghdam and other liberated territories, and explained the Azerbaijani government's approach to the restoration process,” Huseynov underlined.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan will build new cities and towns on its liberated territory. The state's main goal is to return citizens to their ancestral homes as soon as possible, as well as to resurrect Karabakh. According to Huseynov, this process is already underway, as witnessed by international organizations.

“We also exchanged views on issues on which international organizations could benefit from the experience of Azerbaijan. I hope this visit will be useful for the guests. Of course, the facts of vandalism that were committed on these lands for 30 years are undeniable, but we must look to the future,” the official noted.

Aghdam was occupied by Armenian forces in the war in 1993. Azerbaijan regained control over the region under the November 10, 2020, trilateral ceasefire deal that ended the 44-day second Karabakh war.

Under the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares and gardens will be created around the city on a 2,450-hectare-area. The smart social infrastructure will be established, 15 schools and kindergartens will be built in the city.

Initially, a big forest park stretching 125 hectares will be laid out in Aghdam. The Aghdam Canal, which is being restored, will pass through the city and water will drain into the lake that will be created here.

The creation of the Industrial Park is already underway under the general plan in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones and will have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises. The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park.

It is planned to open the enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish a wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, produce canned fruits and vegetables.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial center of the Karabakh region.