Azerbaijani driver dies after military action in Kharkiv

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

One of the Azerbaijani drivers injured during the military action in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Samir Tahirov, passed away on March 4, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) has said.

"The relevant organizations are taking measures to transport the body to the homeland. The condition of another victim, Yusif Bayramov, is stable," said ABADA.

As reported earlier, three Azerbaijani drivers were injured as a result of a shooting in Kharkiv on February 27. One of them has been discharged after outpatient treatment.

Meanwhile, another AZAL evacuation flight delivered 191 Azerbaijani citizens, including 13 children, who left Ukraine, from Romania's Iasi International Airport to Baku.

Earlier, hundreds of compatriots who wished to return to the country due to the events in Ukraine were delivered to Azerbaijan by AZAL evacuation flights.

AZAL daily carries out evacuation flights for compatriots on President Ilham Aliyev's order. The flights for Azerbaijani citizens are free.

Additionally, Azerbaijani ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova addressed the citizens who entered this country from Ukraine.

She stated that Azerbaijani citizens who moved to Poland receive all possible support. According to preliminary information, about 1,000 Azerbaijani citizens arrived from Ukraine to Poland.

"The embassy accommodated 300 citizens of Azerbaijan in hotels. It should be noted that many of our citizens have problems with documents. They were provided with consular services to obtain an appropriate certificate for return,” added the ambassador.

Gurbanov noted that for objective reasons, there are currently serious shortages of places in hotels and due to this citizens placed in temporary shelters organized by the Polish executive authorities are asked to stay there until the evacuation.

“Citizens should send address, passport photo and contact information through the Whatsapp application to the embassy phone 0048576900183," the appeal said.

According to the appeal, work is currently underway to organize a flight for citizens to be evacuated to Azerbaijan.

The evacuation, according to the ambassador, will be carried out in accordance with the list compiled by the embassy. These activities will be carried out in a sequential manner, with women, parents with children, the elderly, and students being evacuated first.

“Information about the evacuation will be sent to the phones of our citizens. Upon receipt of relevant information, our citizens are asked to act in accordance with the instructions of the embassy. We ask our citizens who have the opportunity to use flights from Poland to Azerbaijan via Turkey and Georgia. Turkish Airlines and LOT operate daily flights from Warsaw to Istanbul, LOT also flies to Tbilisi, and Wizzair flies to Kutaisi three times a week", the appeal added.

Citizens of Azerbaijan who have left Ukraine can contact Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad to return home.

It was noted that in connection with special cases, Azerbaijani citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv by phone: (+38057) 7000531 and by email: [email protected]

The Foreign Ministry reported earlier that 7,696 Azerbaijani citizens have left Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

It noted that 6,500 Azerbaijanis had crossed into Moldova, 770 into Poland, 318 into Romania, 60 into Slovakia, and 48 into Hungary.