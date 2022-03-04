Envoy: UK supports Azerbaijan in demining Karabakh

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp has stated that Great Britain supports Azerbaijan in mine clearance activities.

Sharp made the statement on his Twitter account on March 3, while visiting the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action’s (ANAMA) training center in liberated Horadiz in Fuzuli region.

"We continue our cooperation with ANAMA in the field of mine clearance. Today in Horadiz, I met with British experts who provide both training and technical support for demining operations in the liberated lands," the ambassador stressed.

Sharp added that they are very pleased to support ANAMA in demining and awareness-raising activities.

The ambassador underlined that the British companies are ready to take part in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

“Today, during my visit to Jabrayil, I got acquainted with the reconstruction work carried out in the returned areas. British companies, in turn, are ready to be involved in the construction of these areas,” he said.

The UK contributed over AZN 1 million (£500,000) to Azerbaijan’s recovery efforts and demining activities in its liberated lands, the UK embassy reported earlier.

Sharp said in a video address posted on the embassy's Twitter account on September 2 that landmines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated areas pose a threat to people’s lives and there have been over 150 victims of mine explosions following the 2020 war.

He described the former conflict zone as one of the world’s most mine-littered areas based on his own observations.

Therefore, the UK as a leading country in mine clearance, along with international organizations, takes active measures in the demining activities on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, he said.

It should be noted that ANAMA, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on its liberated territories. Moreover, the State Border Service and the Defence Ministry also demine the liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.