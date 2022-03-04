Army's mortar units hold firing drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Mortar units of the Azerbaijani army's Land Forces have conducted firing drills as part of the 2022 combat training plan, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

Subdivisions met the standards for deployment on the ground before firing, taking up firing positions, and bringing mortars into battle conditions.

Training firing from mortars at a single target with semi-direct fire was completed successfully.

The educational process of the units is carried out successfully based on combat experience gained during the Patriotic War.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.