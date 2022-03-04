Azerbaijan confirms 570 more COVID-19 cases, 1,784 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 570 new COVID-19 cases, 1,784 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 787,937 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 771,530 of them have recovered, and 9,473 people have died. Currently, 6,934 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,847 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,579,163 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 30,871 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 3.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,769 citizens, the second one to 1,675 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 25,705 citizens.

Some 1,722 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,082,592 vaccine doses were administered, 5,304,350 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,790,428 people - the second dose, 2,778,250 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 209,564 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.