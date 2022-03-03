Nakhchivan garrison troops hold special-tactical drills

By Azernews





Azerbaijani army’s Nakhchivan garrison troops have conducted special-tactical drills, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The drills on “Conducting combat operations in severe cold" were carried out under the Combat Coordination Plan for 2022, the report added.

The Special Forces of the Combined Arms Army and Nakhchivan State Security Service, as well as the Emergency Situation Ministry’s Rescue Units, attended the drills.

Classes were organized for the units participating in the exercises to learn how to conduct combat and rescue operations with high professionalism in extremely cold weather, how to perform integrated management activities in operation planning, and how to strengthen the command staff's knowledge and abilities, the ministry said.

“During the exercises, the units' abilities to deploy in the area in winter conditions and equipment were checked, special attention was paid to the supply of equipment, vehicles and food for blizzard and hard-to-reach areas,” it added.

During the drills, the special forces performed tactical actions behind a fictitious adversary in icy and frosty weather, assessing personnel's ability to carry out combat tasks in extreme cold.

“During the exercise, joint operations were carried out to ambush the enemy's military equipment and capture it. The activities of the terrorist group of the imaginary enemy, which was preparing for provocation using unfavorable weather conditions, were detected by the special units. The terrorist activities of the enemy were prevented with the help of military vehicles designed for the area difficult to reach. The leader of the terrorist group was captured alive from an enemy military column ambushed by the attack group in difficult mountainous conditions,” the ministry underlined.

The participants were trained to conduct search and rescue operations for those who were exposed to avalanches in the highlands and went missing in snowy areas, as well as to provide first aid and evacuate them from the site.

It was noted that the search-and-rescue and other emergency measures were carried out in accordance with safety rules in the training, which also included rescuers who had gained experience in international rescue courses.

The drills improved the personnel's practical skills in performing reconnaissance and special operations at all hours of the day and night, in a variety of geographical and meteorological conditions, as well as in search and rescue missions.

“The objectives of the exercises instilling high moral character in the spirit of courage, endurance, will and patriotism in the conduct of combat, security and evacuation tasks were achieved,” the ministry stressed.