It is time Russia, Ukraine accept invitation of President Ilham Aliyev to come to Baku for peace process - former head of ISESCO [VIDEO]

By Trend

In this very difficult time, when the conflict is erupting in Ukraine and the global security is in danger it is time for the two parties to accept the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev to come to Baku for peace process, Abdulaziz Altwaijri, former Director General ISESCO told Trend.

In his words, Azerbaijan is the right country to hold such meetings, because it is a country that hosts meetings for dialogue and understanding.

"And President Ilham Aliyev is a leader that cares for world peace and security and his country is playing a great role for preserving security in the world. So the meeting in Baku would be a very positive step to solve this problem and I think that with time the two leaders of the two countries will accept this invitation and will find a peaceful solution to this conflict," he said.